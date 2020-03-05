Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Health

'Mum, you might even die': Girl's heartbreaking text

by Emily Toxward
5th Mar 2020 6:33 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

 

PANIC buying of toilet paper and excessive coronavirus chatter is fuelling fears in kids that their parents and grandparents are going to die, with parents told to "turn it off".

One 11-year-old messaged her mother saying: "We are all probably getting the coronavirus and people have already bought all the toilet paper possible. And I'm worried if nanny and grandad get it they will die as they are old and health problems. You might even die as you have health problems."

 

A text message a daughter sent to her mother about the coronavirus.
A text message a daughter sent to her mother about the coronavirus.

 

Bond University psychologist Dr Peta Stapleton has warned parents off exposing their children to too much coronavirus news, instead explaining the situation in an age-appropriate manner.

She said children absorbed everything they saw and heard but unfortunately didn't have the ability to understand it or process it as rationally.

"My advice really is to turn it off when kids are in earshot, not just the TV but the news in car and on the kitchen radio," she said.

"Don't assume they aren't absorbing everything around them. The messages we are telling our kids are sticking, so be very careful what you expose them to and what you say."

Advice for parents.

  • Turn off the rolling coverage
  • Be truthful and calm
  • Ask them about their feelings
  • Monitor their use of social media

More Stories

Show More
coronavirus editors picks

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Community calls for change to combat youth crime

        premium_icon Community calls for change to combat youth crime

        News VICTIMS of break-ins and car thefts in a southwest community rallied together at a meeting against crime.

        • 5th Mar 2020 5:30 AM
        Cop’s son busted for involvement in $25k alcohol theft

        premium_icon Cop’s son busted for involvement in $25k alcohol theft

        News “He has written to the hotel to say how sorry he is.”

        ‘Drinking is getting you into some trouble:’ man arrested

        premium_icon ‘Drinking is getting you into some trouble:’ man arrested

        News PROTECTING his cousin landed a 25-year-old Roma man in the watch house after a...

        ‘She wears pink, I wear black’: Bird eyes off Div 5 spot

        premium_icon ‘She wears pink, I wear black’: Bird eyes off Div 5 spot

        Council News Meet the first indigenous person to run in South Burnett council elections.