Mum exercises for 1276 days straight and turns life around

Katie Lin once weighed 112.3kg. She’s now lost an incredible 45kg since making the commitment to exercise daily and revamp her bad eating habits.

Katie Lin once weighed 112.3kg. She’s now lost an incredible 45kg since making the commitment to exercise daily and revamp her bad eating habits.

Welcome to You Got This, news.com.au's weekly slice of fitness inspiration featuring tips and advice from real women who've experienced it all.

At the time of reading this, Katie Lin would have just hit her 1276th consecutive day exercising.

The Sydney accountant made it her mission to overhaul her lifestyle after reaching 112.3kg and feeling constantly lethargic and having no energy.

She was also wanted "to look and feel better" with her 40th birthday approaching.

On June 29, 2017 she began her weight loss journey, and has exercised every day since, whether it be a training session at her gym, a run or a brisk walk at her local park.

So far, she has lost 45kg and said she has "never felt more confident and healthy in her entire life".

RELATED: Jono Castano shares five fitness, weight-loss tips

Katie Lin, 43, was on a mission to change her poor eating habits before her 40th birthday.

The mother-of-two (right) said that at 112.3 kg, she was tired of always feeling lethargic and having no energy for her kids.

"I absolutely love how I look in the mirror. If there is a photo being taken, I'm not shy in being front and centre," Ms Lin told news.com.au

"It has empowered me in so many ways and unlocked the zest I have for life. I now lead a very active lifestyle and enjoy the incidental exercise."

It wasn't always the case - Ms Lin said there was a time when she refused to look at her reflection or be in a photo.

"When I have tried to find 'before' photos for comparisons and transformation photos, there have been very few, as most times I would be the person behind the lens taking the photo," she said.

"I had no energy and I hated buying clothes and resorted to looking at the largest sizes when going into shops or buying my clothes online."

RELATED: Mum's insane body transformation

The Sydney accountant went on to lose an impressive 45kg after hiring personal trainers and revamping her unhealthy diet.

The mother-of-two explained that she had misconceived ideas about food which in turn affected her diet.

"I was not eating near enough food nor the right type of food and I had a slow metabolism," she said.

"Being vegan, I had misconceived ideas of how much protein content was in the food I was consuming.

"I was having the three meals and the snacks during the day would be a packet of chips and/or some chocolate for the 3pm energy boost - I could also often polish off a large pizza to myself for dinner."

RELATED: Photo shows mum's amazing transformation

Katie with celebrity trainer Jono Castano and bodybuilding coach Alex Jalloh.

Today is a different story with Ms Lin following a more controlled, balanced diet.

"I have a protein shake, toast and some fruit for breakfast. Lunch is a tofu salad, fried rice or sushi."

"Dinner is mainly salads and soups. For snacks throughout the day, I eat protein bars and another one or two protein shakes during the day plus some fruit."

Once she committed to changing, she also locked herself in with transformation coach Brock Ashby, training three times a week focusing on weights.

RELATED: PT's bikini shred eating what she wants

Katie is now on her 1276th consecutive day exercising, whether it be in the gym or for a jog or walk around her local park.

"It was slow and very tough at the beginning, but he took it slow and instilled in me that fitness could become a part of my lifestyle," Ms Lin said.

"After six months, I asked my personal trainer to write a program for seven days and hour long sessions so I could train at the gym every day, with two of those days being cardio days."

Ms Lin then met celebrity trainer Jono Castano who has been training the mum once a week for the past two years.

RELATED: Mum's insane body transformation

Katie said that prior to her transformation she had misconceived ideas about food which in turn affected her diet.

"I have always been a massive fan of his as I love what he does for the fitness community and how much energy and passion he has in transforming bodies," she said.

"He challenges and pushes me to become a better version of myself."

When COVID hit and forced the closure of gyms, Ms Lin began doing outdoor workouts with bodybuilding coach Alex Jalloh.

"He kept me sane during isolife and I am training three times a week with him outdoors too," she said.

Ms Lin now leads a very active lifestyle and enjoys the "incidental exercise".

Katie said she is proud of everything she has achieved. Picture: Supplied

"I have been training every day with no rest days. I train seven days a week. Today is 1276 days consecutively," she said.

"I am so proud of everything I have accomplished. It has taken a lot of hard work and effort and I am never looking back except to realise how far I have come."

If you've got a transformation story you'd like to share, get in touch with shireen.khalil@news.com.au

Originally published as Mum trains for 1276 days straight