Mum sentenced for belting niece with scooter handlebars

A woman was sentenced after she used a set of metal scooter handlebars to assault her neice.

A MOTHER has been warned about perpetuating a cycle of family violence after she, her son and some friends brawled with her sister, niece and other offenders.

The brawl started on August 31, 2018, when the defendant's sister and niece arrived at her Roma home calling the occupants out to fight.

Each member of the brawl had been dealt with in the Roma Magistrates Court, however the defendant's offence was elevated to the District Court.

She pleaded guilty yesterday to one count of assault occasioning bodily harm while armed.

The court heard the mother was initially a bystander to the brawl but entered the fray when her 19-year-old niece got the upper hand over her partner.

Crown Prosecutor Shontelle Petrie said the defendant struck her niece's head multiple times with a set of metal scooter handlebars.

"The offending is unique because the complainant has also been charged for their role in the same altercation," Ms Petrie said.

"The defendant was coming to the defence of her partner but that was an excessive response.

"Going in with a metal implement is not a proportionate response."

Acting in the mother's defence, lawyer Jessica Goldie said she was born into a troubled family and was exposed to excessive drug and alcohol abuse, and domestic violence and sexual abuse.

"She only reached Year 8 at school and ran away from home when she was 14," Ms Goldie said.

"She met a man... and during that relationship she suffered significant domestic violence from him.

"That included physical violence that he was incarcerated for."

The court heard the defendant had a lengthy criminal history littered with violent offending, often fuelled by drugs and alcohol.

In sentencing Judge Nathan Jarro acknowledged the defendant's traumatic upbringing and challenged her to rise above it.

"Mark my words, if you come before me again I will not take as lenient a stance as I am today," he said.

Judge Jarro sentenced the defendant to 12 months in jail.

The defendant was released on immediate parole with Judge Jarro noting 111 days of pre-sentence custody already served.