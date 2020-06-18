Mum opposed to drag queen story hour faces court action

An investigation by the NSW Anti-Discrimination Board into a mother of four who opposed a drag queen story time at a public library has been slammed as an "abuse of process", with the NSW Parliament now set to hear a censure motion against the agency.

Devout Catholic Katrina Tait shared a link to a petition against the event in January this year and posted on Facebook that it was not appropriate to have adult entertainers read to children.

But she is facing legal action and the threat of fines after the NSW Anti-Discrimination Board decided to investigate a complaint by activist and serial litigant Garry Burns - who has taken action against multiple individuals including John Laws, Jeff Kennett and Israel Folau.

Her lawyers say she is "distressed" about the board's actions and as she lives in Queensland, cannot understand why she is being pursued.

Upper House MP Mark Latham, who has raised the issue in parliament as part of a bill to curtail the power of the agency to accept "vexatious complaints", says its actions in accepting the complaint are an "amazing waste of money" and "abuse of process".

He has tabled a motion to condemn the NSW Anti-Discrimination Board over the handling of the case "involving the serial complainant Garry Burns".

"Mr Burns has continued with his unhinged, vexatious and threatening messages in this and other matters, having been emboldened and empowered by the NSW Anti-Discrimination Board over the past seven years in hundreds of accepted and investigated complaints, including scores of investigations against people who do not even live in NSW," Mr Latham says in his motion.

Mrs Tait saw a petition being shared by the Australian Christian Lobby against the Drag Queen Story Time event at a Brisbane library.

It included the performer Diamond Good-Rim, winner of an X Award from the Adult Entertainment Industry. She posted on her personal Facebook: "What happened to protecting children's innocence and letting them just be kids."

Mrs Tait said she could not believe the complaint was accepted. "I really felt that what I had written was nothing more than any mother would write who was concerned about this type of public event."

Mr Burns said he was not vexatious at all. "Vexatious litigants don't win - but I've won 62 of 65 cases. My case law speaks for itself," he said.

