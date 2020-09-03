Mum on baby cruelty charges

A mother has been charged with cruelty after allegedly failing to provide medical treatment for injuries to her baby, including skull and leg fractures.

A mother has been charged with cruelty after allegedly failing to provide medical treatment for injuries to her baby, including skull and leg fractures.

A young mother has been charged with cruelty to her baby after allegedly failing to provide medical treatment for "severe injuries".

The woman who can't be identified for legal reasons appeared in Brisbane Magistrates Court this morning.

International athlete on drug-driving charge

Cyclist's revenge after 'bullying' by train drivers

Witness fire horror: 'He was holding the door shut'

The court heard the one-year-old boy, from the Ipswich region, had suffered multiple skull and leg fractures.

The alleged offences occurred in Dalby between April and August.

An application for bail was opposed by police prosecutor Mark Hughes.

Mr Hughes said it was likely the charge would be upgraded to grievous bodily harm.

"The child has multiple skull fractures … fractures to the leg of the baby as well," he said.

Magistrate Anthony Gett said the charge only related to the alleged failure to provide medical treatment not the cause of the injuries.

The court heard the woman had told police that the child fell down stairs.

According to an affidavit tendered in court, two doctors were unable to determine whether the injuries were caused by an assault or non-accidental means.

The court heard the woman could not offer any "real explanation" for not getting the boy treatment sooner.

The court heard there were issues surrounding other incidents involving the child that the woman may not be responsible for and whether she had sole access to her son.

Legal Aid lawyer Nick Hanley said the police case appeared to be centred on his client allegedly failing on multiple occasions to take the child to hospital in a timely fashion.

"There is no suggestion at this stage, in the objection to bail material, that police are disbelieving of the fact that the child has fallen down," he said.

The court heard the woman had sent texts to her partner stating she was a "shitty parent and that the child had fallen down stairs again".

Magistrate Gett said the primary concern for the court was further risk to the child.

He granted bail on the condition the woman not contact the child directly or indirectly.

The court heard the boy was still receiving treatment.

The Department of Child Safety is considering an order for care of the child.

*For 24-hour domestic violence support call the national hotline 1800RESPECT on 1800 737 732 or MensLine on 1800 600 636.

Originally published as Mum on baby cruelty charges