DANGEROUS: Heidi Maree Allen faced Chinchilla court for high range drink driving. Pic: Supplied
Mum ‘lucky to be alive’ after driving three times the limit

Peta McEachern
12th Nov 2020 3:30 PM
CHINCHILLA magistrate Tracy Mossop told a mother that she was lucky to be standing in court and not behind bars for killing someone, after driving drunk on the wrong side of the road.

Police prosecutor senior constable Jodie Tahana told the court that Heidi Maree Allen was driving along Hypatia St on October 18, when police noticed her driving erratically.

Senior constable Tahana said officers followed Allen, waiting for a safe opportunity to pull her over, when she was seen hitting a kerb and driving on the wrong side of the road.

The court heard when police turned their sirens on in an attempt to pull Allen over, she continued to drive for 300 meters.

Senior constable Tahana said when police finally pulled Allen over on Barber St at 9.40pm, she seemed to have no idea what was happening, and admitted to drinking alcohol.

A certificate analysis revealed Allen had a high blood alcohol level of 0.214, three times over the legal limit.

Senior constable Tahana tabled a number of documents including a letter written by Allen, her holistic counsellor, and two-character statements.

Once Magistrate Mossop was done reading the material presented to the court she exclaimed, “wow,” noting the mother had recently suffered through struggles in life.

“Quite frankly, sometimes we have to be at our lowest to hit at turning point, and it seems you seem to be doing that now by engaging in the counselling you need,” she said.

Allen pleaded guilty to drink driving on Thursday, November 12, and was disqualified from driving for one year, and fined $1200.

A conviction was recorded.

