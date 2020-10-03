Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Tahlia Storm pleaded guilty to possessing a weapon.
Crime

Mum kept weapon to protect child from peeping Toms

liana walker
, liana.walker@news.com.au
1st Oct 2020 2:00 PM | Updated: 3rd Oct 2020 2:41 PM
A GLADSTONE stay-at-home mum found with a knife kept it out of fears for her child.

Tahlia Lorraine Storm, 22, pleaded guilty in Gladstone Magistrates Court on Monday to possession of a weapon.

Storm was intercepted on August 26 at 3.10am in Barney Point in the passenger side of the car.

She told police she had a switch blade on her person and presented it to them.

Defence lawyer Cassandra Ditchfield told the court the reason Storm was carrying a knife was out of concerns of safety for herself and her daughter.

She said a number of people had been creeping around Storm's house.

Magistrate Ross Woodford warned Storm the knife could easily be taken and used against her.

She was convicted and fined $400.

