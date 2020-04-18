Mum infects 17 of her children

A mother who infected 17 of her children with coronavirus has described the experience as terrifying for her and her family.

A mother accidentally gave 17 of her children coronavirus because she was asymptomatic and didn't realise she had the deadly bug, reports say.

Brittany Jencik from Penfield, New York, reportedly infected most of her 18 children with COVID-19 about five weeks ago, The Sun reported.

When Jencik became seriously ill, her kids - some of whom are adopted - started to show symptoms.

She said the deadly virus was "like a freight train" hitting her family.

"It was terrifying," Jencik told WHAM. "I was a little ahead of them in the timing of it all."

"I was as afraid of my life as I had ever been, and not much scares me."

The mom-of-eighteen doesn't know how she contracted coronavirus.

"I was extremely concerned that I was never going to be the same," Jencik said of her battle with the disease that has infected millions and killed over 30,000 Americans.

A New York state family has battled coronavirus.

The Jenciks are finally on the road to recovery after weeks of isolation and the busy mum asked her friend, Matt Moreno, the CEO of Purify Global, to sanitise her home.

Moreno brought in a team of 12 to scrub down her upstate abode for two hours, wearing hazmat suits for protection while Jencik's family waited outside.

"We put on commercial grade gas masks with a cartridge that's meant to withstand a nuclear attack," he said.

Jencik said it was necessary because she "needed to know from my mama heart that I was protecting the people I love to the best extent I possibly could".

Although New York City rapidly became the state's epicentre, upstate areas in the state like Rochester were also hard-hit by the virus.

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo confirmed another 630 new coronavirus-related deaths had occurred overnight, upping New York's death toll to 12,822 Friday.

This story was first published on The Sun and has been republished here with permission.

Originally published as Mum infects 17 of her children