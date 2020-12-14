Menu
A tree crashed through the roof of Ella McCartney's home while her family was inside at Coolum. Picture: Patrick Woods
Mum in shock after ‘huge’ tree smashes through roof

Matt Collins
14th Dec 2020 12:20 PM | Updated: 12:46 PM
Ella McCartney is counting her blessings after a large tree came crashing through the roof of her Coolum home on Sunday night.

Just after 9pm, Ms McCartney was relaxing on the couch after a big afternoon run when a loud crash came thundering from above her head.

A tree crashed through the roof of a Coolum home while a family was inside. Picture: Patrick Woods
According to Ms McCartney, the "huge" tree pierced through the ceiling of their two-storey home leaving water bucketing into the lounge room.

The Coast mum was in shock as she tried to comfort her two young children when they came racing into the lounge room.

"My husband came running out, he felt the whole house shake," she said.

"I've always wanted a water feature and a skylight."

The tree crashed through the roof. Picture: Patrick Woods
