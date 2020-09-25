Mum horrified as kids catch her in a sex act

Melbourne mum-of-four Jessica Hood has spoken candidly about her worst nightmare – the moment her kids walked in on her doing the deed.

It's every parents worst nightmare - having your kids walk in on you while you're doing the deed.

And it's probably equally as horrifying for them, however, luckily for this Aussie mum her kids are young, but young enough to know what was going on? She surely hopes so because the experience has left her mortified.

Jessica Hood, a Melbourne-mum-of-four, took to her Instagram on Thursday to let her more than 54,000 followers know of the moment she was thought to be suffering from a cardiac arrest. And not in a positive way because she was "mid thrust".

Jessica Hood from Melbourne, blogs under the name House of Hoods and is committed to sharing the ‘raw-relatable’ side of motherhood. Picture: Instagram/House of Hoods

"It's 9.30pm on a Wednesday what could possibly go wrong? Little bit of nookie never hurt anyone right?" she began her hilarious post.

"I thought my heart couldn't race any faster during such an intimate moment but now I'm on the verge of cardiac arrest.

"No amount of chairs or even a chested draw was gonna (sic) stop it. It was like a stampede of elephants except there was no warning. I mean why would there be?! They're meant be asleep!"

Then it happened, her kids barged into her room while Ms Hood's legs were "sky high" but explained her husband Karl's "pastey white ass" was blocking her "5'oclock shadow".

Otherwise "it could of been so much worse".

In her latest post, she detailed the moment her kids walked in on her and her husband Karl having sex. Picture: Instagram/House of Hoods

She said her mum instinct's kicked in and she did what anyone else would do in the situation - she played dead.

"I even threw a little bit of the tongue out the side of my mouth. YEP I actually did that. Lost my dignity and any sense I had too during my most valuable time.

"Reaching around for a blanket Karl flew over me like batman with his cape, hiding any evidence of the act."

Well, so she thought.

"So were we quick enough? What did they see? Oh my God they're going to be in therapy for life!!"

The blogger said her children are young but not as innocent as she would like.

She described the experience as a ‘nightmare’. Picture: Instagram/House of Hoods

"Lily is 7 and already gives the impression she knows a lot!" the Melbourne mum wrote.

Then from beyond the doona the couple heard a little voice asking, "What are you doing?" to which her husband responds, "We are play fighting. I'm giving mummy a massage."

"Karl then tells them to get back to bed and our act of love seem to go unnoticed without any questions."

"That was until I heard Lily walking off with Logan up the hallway, she *giggles* Mum and Dad were doing sex."

"Then Logan let's out a big laugh. Just wonderful! I've scarred my kids for life, either that or I've set them up for a life of 'blackmailing Mummy and Daddy'."

Jessica explained how she hoped ‘playing dead’ would cover the act, but it didn’t work. Picture: Instagram/House of Hoods

Ms Hood said children are more clued on than what some parents may think and joked with her followers not to be surprised if next week they have a pony in their backyard and a brand new swimming pool.

"Tomorrow will be an interesting day. I plan to act like nothing happened and stick to 'story'," she said, adding "if all else fails I could just play dead … right?"

Originally published as Mum horrified kids catch her in sex act