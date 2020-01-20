Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
FILE – In this June 28, 2017 file photo, marijuana plants grow.
FILE – In this June 28, 2017 file photo, marijuana plants grow.
News

Mum fined $950 for marijuana plants

Sarah Barnham
, sarah.barnham@gladstoneobserver.com.au
20th Jan 2020 5:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A GLADSTONE mum has been fined $950 for the two marijuana plants she had been caring for at her home.

Donna Marie Toitaha Van Zyl pleaded guilty in Gladstone Magistrates Court on Tuesday to one count each of possessing dangerous drugs and producing dangerous drugs.

The court was told police executed a search warrant at a Tannum Sands home on November 27.

Van Zyl told police her son had planted the two marijuana plants she had growing at the address and she was watering the plants regularly.

Police also found a small amount of marijuana, 100 marijuana seeds, a pipe and an electric grinder.

The court was told the 54-year-old suffered an accident and smoked the drug to treat pain.

She was fined $950. A conviction was not recorded.

court crime marijuana
Gladstone Observer

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        BREAKING: Structure fire in Dalby destroys vacant building

        premium_icon BREAKING: Structure fire in Dalby destroys vacant building

        Breaking A business in Dalby has been destroyed after a fire overnight.

        First responders lend a hand in Cecil Plains

        First responders lend a hand in Cecil Plains

        News Five volunteer first responders will be helping the Cecil Plain community while QAS...

        First there was rain, then a clean face

        premium_icon First there was rain, then a clean face

        News After vowing not to shave until it rained, Scott Loughnan is once again sporting a...

        Paranormal investigators to delve into the tales of Jimbour House

        premium_icon Paranormal investigators to delve into the tales of Jimbour...

        News A team of paranormal investigators will be leading guests through an investigation...