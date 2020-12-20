Menu
Close up of Empty Pill Bottles
Mum fell asleep in car with son, 2, in back seat

Jacobbe Mcbride
, jacobbe.mcbride@news.com.au
19th Dec 2020 11:00 AM | Updated: 20th Dec 2020 12:00 AM
A mother fell asleep at the wheel with the car engine still running, while her two-year-old son was in the back seat.

Those actions landed Emily Dawn Broome, 26, in Gladstone Magistrates Court last Tuesday.

There she pleaded guilty to driving while demerit point suspended and driving while under the influence.

Police prosecutor Senior Constable Carl Spargo said that about 12.30pm on August 22, Broome, who was on her way to Burleigh Heads from Surfers Paradise, parked at a Caltex at Broadbeach before falling asleep in the driver's seat.

The engine was still running and Broome's two-year-old son was in the back seat.

Police were called a short time later and arrived to find Broome still asleep in her Toyota sedan.

Broome was observed by police to have dilated pupils, was slipping in and out of consciousness and was unsteady on her feet.

She was also unaware of her surroundings or how she had come to be at the location.

After a brief search of her car, police located a pack of valium in the centre console next to the driver seat, with five tablets missing.

Checks revealed Broome's licence had been suspended in Victoria in May.

She could not provide any emergent or lawful reason for driving without a current driver's licence.

However, Broome did inform police that she may have had a drink spiked the night before at a nightclub in south-east Queensland.

Broome was fined a total of $1350 and disqualified from driving for six months.

 

