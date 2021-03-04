Mum faces DV offences after visiting family gravesite

IN COURT: The Warwick mother-of-three faced court on multiple charges of breaching a domestic violence order. Picture: ti-ja / iStock

IN COURT: The Warwick mother-of-three faced court on multiple charges of breaching a domestic violence order. Picture: ti-ja / iStock

A Warwick woman who claimed she was simply taking her partner to visit his dead father's grave has pleaded guilty to multiple counts of breaching a domestic violence order.

The woman and her now-husband visited the gravesite at the family's Coolmunda property on August 14 and 20, 2019 to mark the anniversary of the man's death.

Still need to activate your free Courier Mail subscription? Click here to find out how.

The Warwick Magistrates Court heard the couple's mourning breached a domestic violence order taken out against them in June, 2018 by the husband's mother, banning the Warwick woman from coming within 500m of her mother-in-law.

Police were notified of the visit by the mother-in-law, who police prosecutor Steve de Lissa said was "in fear" of the couple and thought they were there to "intimidate her".

RELEVANT NEWS:

REVEALED: Warwick streets most targeted by break-ins

IGA staffer sacked, charged for giving away food set for bin

Cops slam 'foolhardy and dangerous' prank trend

Sergeant de Lissa acknowledged her offending was in the lowest category of domestic violence breaches, and asked the court to amend the "untenable" 500m distance condition to mitigate the risk of further offending.

Defence counsel agreed the mother-of-three's situation was "unique", arguing she almost inadvertently breached "the mechanics" of the domestic violence order.

Her lawyer told the court the couple had been in a "dramatic" ongoing property dispute with the mother-in-law since the father's death, but now hoped to reconcile the relationship.

The woman pleaded guilty to two counts of breaching a domestic violence order.

She was placed on a three-month good behaviour bond and no conviction was recorded.