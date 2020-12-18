Menu
IN COURT: Monica Josephine Garvey faced Dalby Magistrates Court on December 15. Picture: Facebook
Crime

Mum faces court over dodgy Facebook marketplace deal

Sam Turner
16th Dec 2020 3:07 PM
A CECIL Plains fraudster has faced court for her part in a dodgy Facebook marketplace deal for a pair of $45 jeans.

Monica Josephine Garvey, 39, faced Dalby Magistrates Court on one charge of fraud on May 29.

The court heard the victim viewed the jeans on the social media marketplace site, which had been posted by Garvey.

Police prosecutor senior constable Jodie Tahana said the victim messaged Garvey for the jeans, upon which she replied with two thumbs up emojis.

She told the court the victim did not receive her parcel for two weeks after she transferred $45, plus postage, to Garvey, and asked for a parcel tracking number, to which Garvey didn’t reply.

The court heard on June 13 the victim asked for a refund via Facebook messenger in an effort to resolve the sale.

Senior constable Tahana said the refund did not occur, with the victim reporting the matter.

Police spoke with the victim on August 7 to confirm the refund or package hadn’t been received, before Garvey attended the Cecil Plains police station.

Garvey declined to be interviewed and she was given a notice to appear.

Solicitor Jessica Hine was instructed the incident had slipped the mother of two’s mind, believing she had posted the jeans, and submitted for a period of probation.

Magistrate Tracy Mossop cited Garvey’s list of fraud and stealing offences from 2017 to 2020, and asked her if she wanted to be known as a “thief” or a “dishonest person”.

“You’re going on the very right path of having a big title of thief or fraudster,” she said.

“If you don’t like hearing those words, don’t engage in this sort of conduct.”

Garvey pleaded guilty and was given 75 hours community service.

She was then ordered to pay $55 restitution.

A conviction was recorded.

