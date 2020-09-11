Mum charged with drug trafficking in court for driving on meth

A YOUNG Dalby mum charged with allegedly trafficking and supplying dangerous drugs pleaded guilty in court to two charges of drug driving and breaching her bail.



Hailey Ellen Hughes, 23, faced Dalby Magistrates Court on a string of charges including trafficking and supplying dangerous drugs, drug driving, fraud, breach of bail, possessing firearms and explosives, and possessing utensils.

Only three of the long list of charges were dealt with on September 8 - two counts of drug driving and a breach of her bail conditions.

The court heard Hughes was drug tested at a static RBT site along on Drayton St, Dalby on February 28.

Police prosecutor senior constable Jodie Tahana said the defendant was the driver of the vehicle, and returned a positive reading for a relevant drug.

“When asked, she stated she had smoked methamphetamine and cannabis the day prior,” she said.

“A sample of the defendant’s saliva was forwarded to Queensland Health, and a certificate returned indicated the presence of both methamphetamine and cannabis.”

The second drug driving offence occurred on April 15 along the Warrego Hwy in Ringwood, where Hughes again returned a positive reading for methamphetamine and marijuana.

In relation to the breach of bail offence, the court heard Hughes was to report to the OIC of Dalby station every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday between 8am-4pm.

On September 4 she failed to comply with that condition.

When she was approached by police on September 7, the court heard she had started a new job and had forgotten to report as required.

Duty lawyer Claire Graham said her client was a young mother, and had gained new employment in Dalby.

The court heard she had lost her previous job after she was charged with other offences.

“She is now clean from all drug use, and she readily accepts that there has been a problem in relation to drugs,” she said.

“Ultimately when she’s not working, she struggles quite significantly, as it seems to affect her self-esteem not having employment, and then her drug use increases.”

The court heard Hughes had been subject to a probation order, and had been seeing a counsellor at the medical centre.

Ms Graham acknowledged there had been entries of a like nature in relation to breaches of bail, and drug offences in 2018, where she received the probation order.

In her final submissions, Ms Graham said Hughes had been off the road since her second drug driving offence, and been out of trouble for some time, asking for disqualifications and fines.

Magistrate Roger Stark acknowledged two previous drug driving offences in the last five years, imposing a fine of $750 for the driving offences, and disqualified her from driving for six months for each charge.

She was then fined $350 for failing to report, with convictions recorded.

For the remaining 17 charges, Ms Graham acted as a town agent for David Burns Lawyers, and asked for an adjournment while awaiting a brief of evidence.

The matter will be heard in Dalby Magistrates Court on October 13.