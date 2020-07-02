Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
CAUGHT PACKING: The 21-year-old mother was caught with a 32cm-long knife and a used meth pipe in a Warwick shopping centre. Picture: file
CAUGHT PACKING: The 21-year-old mother was caught with a 32cm-long knife and a used meth pipe in a Warwick shopping centre. Picture: file
Crime

Mum caught carrying 32cm blade and meth pipe

Jessica Paul
2nd Jul 2020 5:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A WARWICK woman was caught carrying a 32cm knife and used meth pipe in her bag at Rose City Shoppingworld.

On May 19, Jasmine Sheralyn Margare Buckland got into an argument with an unknown person over her bag while in the shopping centre, and Warwick police officers were called to resolve the dispute.

Police prosecutor Ken Wiggan told the court a 32cm knife and a glass pipe with remnants of meth were found among the bag's contents.

Buckland said she had bought the knife on eBay and had taken it with her to show one of her friends.

The 21-year-old mother of one also admitted she used the pipe to smoke meth a couple of months ago, and had "forgotten" it was in the bag.

Buckland pleaded guilty to possessing a knife in a public place and possessing a used drug utensil.

She was fined $150 and her convictions were not recorded.

Warwick Daily News

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Maranoa cattle farmers take out top prizes in Queensland

        premium_icon Maranoa cattle farmers take out top prizes in Queensland

        News Queensland beef producers have taken a clean sweep of the first phase of the RNA’s prestigious Paddock to Palate Competition.

        Scramble for jobs as restaurants boost staff

        premium_icon Scramble for jobs as restaurants boost staff

        Business "It will be nice to have some money coming back in"

        Southwest woman attacked by two men, suffers injuries

        premium_icon Southwest woman attacked by two men, suffers injuries

        News CRIME WRAP: A young woman has been assaulted by two males known to her over the...

        Police track down Warrego Hwy suspect driver

        premium_icon Police track down Warrego Hwy suspect driver

        News UPDATE: Police intercepted the driver thought to be under the influence while...