Mum bit police officer at shopping centre

Billie-Jo Patricia Cooling faced Gladstone Magistrates Court via video link and pleaded guilty to three charges.

A young mother who bit a police officer at a shopping centre appeared in Gladstone Magistrates Court on Friday.

Billie-Jo Patricia Cooling, 22, pleaded guilty to assaulting a police officer, obstructing police and committing public nuisance.

Police prosecutor Kelvin Boyd read the facts of Cooling's case to the court and Magistrate Bevan Manthey.

At 12.30pm, on February 11, police were at the Gladstone Valley Shopping Centre and observed Cooling walking through the carpark screaming at a man.

Cooling approached the man, punched him three times in the chest, and continued yelling words to the effect of "Don't you ever (expletive) come near me again!"

Police approached Cooling and placed her under arrest for public nuisance.

Police walked her to a footpath at the front of a hairdresser where she was instructed to sit down.

Cooling continued to yell and scream at police, calling them various obscenities.

Members of the public were observed to be in shock and were looking in the direction of Cooling.

Police instructed the defendant to stand up so she could be placed into the back of a police car.

Cooling refused to stand up and continued screaming at police.

A police officer attempted to grab hold of the defendant's arms and the defendant bit her on the back of his right hand causing immediate pain and resulted in red marks and teeth impressions.

Police lifted Cooling to her feet and escorted her to a police car.

As police approached the police vehicle, Cooling turned her head and spat in the face of the same officer she had bitten minutes previous.

The office cleaned the spit from his face and uniform before being transported to hospital for treatment to his hand.

Cooling had to be transported to hospital given her erratic behaviour and had to be sedated as a result, she was charged and bail was refused.

Mr Manthey sentenced Cooling to 12 months' imprisonment, to be released after serving 22 days, which she had completed.

She was also placed on 12 months' probation and convictions were recorded.

