Mum and son busted having sex by wife

by Hannah Paine
28th Aug 2020 5:10 AM

 

A mother and son could spend up to 20 years behind bars after they were busted having sex - allegedly by the man's wife.

Both say it was the first time such an encounter occurred between them and it had "just happened".

Tony L Lavoie, 43, lives with his mother Cheryl Lavoie, 64, in the US state of Massachusetts.

Police were called to their home on May 20 after reports of a disturbance, local newspaper Sentinel and Enterprise reports.

Cheryl Lavoie was arrested in May for having sex with her son. Picture: Facebook
When authorities arrived at the home they were met by the cousin of Tony's wife, who claimed her relative had walked in on her husband having sex with his mum and phoned 911.

Both Cheryl and Tony told police that they had consensual sex but said it was the first time something like this had occurred between them.

According to the police report, Cheryl claimed the pair had gotten close over the last few months and had sex after kissing.

Son Tony L. Lavoie said it had ‘just happened’. Picture: Facebook
"I don't know. It just happened," Tony reportedly told police, asking if he could get treatment.

Police then charged the mother and son with incest, which carries a maximum sentence of 20 years in jail.

Both have pleaded not guilty to the charge, with a judge ordering the pair not to see each other.

Mother and son will reappear before the court on October 27.

