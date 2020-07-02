Menu
Crime

Mum and kids' car rammed in school zone

Peter Hardwick
by
1st Jul 2020 3:45 PM | Updated: 2nd Jul 2020 5:55 AM
A WOMAN driving her children to school had been rammed from behind by a man in large utility, Toowoomba Magistrates Court has heard.

The 39-year-old woman was driving on Holberton St about 7.40am, February 11, in the 40kmh school zone near Our Lady of Lourdes when she saw in her rear vision mirror a Holden Colorado approaching from behind.

The ute rammed the rear of her car a number of times leaving her worried her airbags would deploy and that she would run into the car in front, police prosecutor Nikola Prince told the court.

The ute then went around her car, up over a traffic island and onto the wrong side of the road before driving on, she said.

A witness took down the offending vehicle's' registration and called police who spoke with the car's owner Dain John Case.

The 29-year-old said he didn't remember hitting the other car but admitted he had been looking at maps on his phone while on the way to an Anzac Ave business.

Case, a plumber, pleaded guilty to dangerous operation of a motor vehicle.

Duty solicitor Phil Stainton told the court his client had been diagnosed with epilepsy at 20 and since this incident he had experienced the return of seizures and so had surrendered his driver's licence.

His client was on new medication but would likely be without his licence for the next two years, Mr Stainton said.

Magistrate Kay Ryan fined Case $800 and disqualified him from holding or obtaining a driver's licence for six months.

Toowoomba Chronicle

