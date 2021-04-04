The boat exploded at Dangar Island on the Hawkesbury. Picture: 7News

Five people have suffered "significant" burn injuries after a horror boat explosion on Easter Sunday in NSW.

The boat exploded near Dangar Island on the Hawkesbury River north of Sydney just after 5pm.

The burns suffered by people on the boat were ‘significant’. Picture: 7News

Firefighters arrived quickly on scene and discovered there was a small boat "totally involved" in flames.

Rural Fire Service volunteers treated five patients for "significant" burns while paramedics were en route.

A number of people have been injured in the explosion. Picture: 7News

They were assisted by Fire and Rescue NSW crews who worked to extinguish the boat fire.

"We've got some HAZMAT crews en route as well because there will be a fuel spill associated with the boat," Fire and Rescue NSW Superintendent Luke Unsworth told NCA NewsWire.

"This is quite a significant event having five people with significant burn is a significant event."

Originally published as Multiple people injured in boat explosion