Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Crime

Multiple injured in US mall shooting

by Katy Hall
21st Nov 2020 11:02 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

 

An armed gunman has injured multiple people after opening fire in a Wisconsin mall on Friday, local time.

The shooting took place at the Mayfair Mall in Wauwatosa, which has a population of around 50,000.

According to local police none of the injuries appear to be fatal at this time, however the suspect is still at large.

CBS News reports 75 police officers are investigating the shooting, with the local mayor's office saying, "It will take time to provide additional, and perhaps, more accurate information, but information will be provided as it becomes available."

 

It is understood that the Milwaukee division of the FBI is also responding to the situation.

Following the shooting, representatives from Mayfair Mall released a statement that read, "We are disheartened and angered that our guests and tenants were subject to this violent incident today. We are thankful for our partners at the Wauwatosa Police Department and we are co-operating with them as their investigation develops. Mayfair is closed at this time."

Local resident Jill Wooley told CBS she was shopping at the mall with her 79-year-old mother at the time of the shooting.

 

"I knew right away it was a gunshot and they just kept coming one right after the other," Wooley said.

"We just dropped to the floor. I think we're all born with it … We've all been exposed to public shootings like this. I think all of us have thought of what we would do in a situation like this."

More to come.

Originally published as Multiple injured in US mall shooting

More Stories

editors picks gunman shooting usa wisconsin mayfair mall

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        The behind the scenes heroes of UQ’s COVID vaccine effort

        Premium Content The behind the scenes heroes of UQ’s COVID vaccine effort

        Health We can reveal the 105 special people using their world-class skills to buoy the COVID-19 vaccine development team at The University of Queensland.

        50+ PHOTOS: Our Lady students shine at glamorous formal

        Premium Content 50+ PHOTOS: Our Lady students shine at glamorous formal

        News THE graduating class of Our Lady of the Southern Cross College hit the red carpet...

        Christmas hampers supporting businesses in Western Downs

        Premium Content Christmas hampers supporting businesses in Western Downs

        Community GREAT produce, delectable food, luscious makeup sets, and more have been selected...

        NAMED: Full list of Chinchilla State High 2020 award recipients

        Premium Content NAMED: Full list of Chinchilla State High 2020 award...

        News 230+ PHOTO GALLERY: Every photo taken at the Chinchilla State High School awards...