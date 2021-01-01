LOCK UP: Multiple Chinchilla homes broken into over NYE. Pic: Supplied

LOCK UP: Multiple Chinchilla homes broken into over NYE. Pic: Supplied

At least five Chinchilla homes were targeted by thieves between Thursday night and Friday morning, January 1.

A Chinchilla police spokesman said on the north side of town, two homes were broken into, and three were reported as attempted break-ins.

The spokesman said it is likely that that number will rise, as residents return home.

Chinchilla police issued a warning to residents that thieves would be attempting to break into homes over the New Years Eve period.

Although offenders managed to find two homes with unlocked doors which resulted in thieves gaining entry.

The spokesman said no vehicles were stolen, although some items were taken from the homes.

“We will have more information soon, as the matters are still under investigation,” he said.

Residents are urged to stay vigilant in locking their doors with a key, and ensuring all valuables are out of sight.

If you have any information regarding the recent break and enters please contact Policelink on 131 444.