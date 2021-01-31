Multiple Chinchilla drivers busted allegedly drug driving

DATE WITH COURT: Two Chinchilla drivers tested positive to illicit drugs on the weekend. Pic: Chris Higgins

Dalby police sent two Chinchilla drivers packing to court after they both post tested positive for illicit drugs on the Warrego Highway at MacAlister, 57 kilometres east of Chinchilla.

A Dalby police spokesman said a 29-year-old woman, and 20-year-old man, allegedly drug drove on Friday, January 29.

The spokesman said the woman was pulled over by police before 9am, and the young man was pulled over later in the day at about 5.30pm.

Both are set to face court in the coming months.