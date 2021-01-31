Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
DATE WITH COURT: Two Chinchilla drivers tested positive to illicit drugs on the weekend. Pic: Chris Higgins
DATE WITH COURT: Two Chinchilla drivers tested positive to illicit drugs on the weekend. Pic: Chris Higgins
Crime

Multiple Chinchilla drivers busted allegedly drug driving

Peta McEachern
31st Jan 2021 3:40 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Dalby police sent two Chinchilla drivers packing to court after they both post tested positive for illicit drugs on the Warrego Highway at MacAlister, 57 kilometres east of Chinchilla.

A Dalby police spokesman said a 29-year-old woman, and 20-year-old man, allegedly drug drove on Friday, January 29.

The spokesman said the woman was pulled over by police before 9am, and the young man was pulled over later in the day at about 5.30pm.

Both are set to face court in the coming months.

chinchilla community dalby magistrates court drug drive warrego hwy

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ‘Too many let out’: Top cop wants bail laws reviewed

        Premium Content ‘Too many let out’: Top cop wants bail laws reviewed

        Crime Queensland’s top cop wants a review into youth bail laws following recent incidents involving teenagers in stolen cars.

        Dalby man allegedly raged at school kids on way to court

        Premium Content Dalby man allegedly raged at school kids on way to court

        Crime A Dalby man who was on his way to court, added more charges to his rap sheet after...

        Bid to ban ‘brutal’ calf roping at rodeos

        Premium Content Bid to ban ‘brutal’ calf roping at rodeos

        News Call for Agricultural Minister Mark Furner to ban calf roping

        Western Downs Hwy crash: Teen takes out multiple trees

        Premium Content Western Downs Hwy crash: Teen takes out multiple trees

        News A young man was transported to hospital after crashing his car on the Leichhardt...