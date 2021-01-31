Multiple cars stolen from young family south of Dalby

HAVE YOU SEEN THESE CARS: Two cars were stolen near Jondaryan Sunday morning, January 31. Pic: Supplied

Early this morning thieves stole two cars from a young family in Yargullen, grinding their life to a halt.

A 2012 silver Toyota Prado Kakadu (570YCG) and a 2004 Toyota Landcruiser cut-off wagon (245KWO) were stolen from a shed on a hard to reach property in the Jondaryan and Oakey area at 12.15am on Sunday, January 31.

Mother of a 15-month-old, Erin Dempsey said being a rural family, they relied heavily on their vehicles to get to and from work and urged anyone with information to call police.

"It has put our lives at a standstill… our privacy has been violated, it's really disturbing, you should be safe being in a rural area but these day's you're not, you don't know if they're armed or on drugs - it's scary," she said.

On top of the cars, Ms Dempsey said thousands of dollars in personal items were stolen, including her daughter's pram and car seats - as well as her partners livelihood.

"Jason has a contract farming business… he won't be able to work because all his tools to fix machinery were in back of the Landcruiser," she said.

Last weekend, thieves went on a stealing spree across Oakey stealing cars after forcing entry into multiple properties.

If you have any information, contact Policelink on 131 444.

