Muddy good fun as rain falls across drought-stricken CQ

Emma Sewell took this photo of Lacey Sewell, 14 months at the family's property Mallawa Station 90km west of Moranbah. "When seeing rain for the first time in your life is like going to Disney Land, ended up with 12mm a couple days ago and another 9mm yesterday. Very very isolated showers but it's a hopeful start!"

THE delightful pitter patter of little raindrops was the welcome sound emanating from rooftops scattered around Central Queensland to end the weekend.

While Rockhampton received a meagre 0.4mm early on Monday morning, Yeppoon did well to record a healthy 16.6mm.

Further west, residents were buzzing on social media comparing rainfall totals.

For 14 month old Lacey Sewell, seeing rain fall 90km west of Moranbah was a first.

Lacey's mum Emma Sewell posted a photo of the toddler playing in the mud after a short but sweet downfall at Mallawa Station.

"When seeing rain for the first time in your life is like going to Disney Land," Ms Sewell captioned the photo.

"Ended up with 12mm a couple days ago and another 9mm yesterday. Very very isolated showers but it's a hopeful start."

Clermont resident Sharon Price‎ said she received "almost 60mm from a storm that went over Clermont".

"Hope everyone is as lucky as us soon," she said with crossed fingers.

RAIN FORECAST: The east coast of Queensland was expected to receive the bulk of Tuesday's rainfalls.

Former candidate for ­Capricornia and Clermont resident Ken Murray said "I can hardly believe it. Our Clermont, central Queensland rain gauge says 52mm fell last night".

Located 100km north of Clermont, Willesley's Shirley Hall said they received 24mm.

In the Capella area, Vanessa Micallef at Marathon Downs and Tania Imsirovic Belcong said they both received 36mm.

At Comet another decent total was registered with Stuart Wenham saying they got 23.5mm.

RAIN FORECAST: Small quantities of rain were expected to fall along the east coast on Tuesday.

These were some of the other notable rain results:

• Tieri 14mm

• Mount Lowe 11mm

• Blackdown Tableland 9.4mm

• Coolmaringa 9mm

• Westwood 7.2mm

• Rolleston 5mm

The Bureau of Meteorology said an upper trough combined with an inland surface trough would lead to showers and thunderstorms through the interior for the next few days.

In Capricornia on Tuesday it was expected to be partly cloudy with a medium (40 per cent) chance of showers in the late morning and afternoon and the chance of a thunderstorm.

Winds will tend south-easterly 15 to 25km/h turning easterly 20 to 30km/h in the late morning. Overnight temperatures falling to the low to mid 20s with daytime temperatures reaching the low to mid 30s.

Rockhampton: Min 24°C Max 34°C. Partly cloudy. Possible shower and the chance of a thunderstorm in the late morning and afternoon. Possible rainfall: 0 to 2mm. Chance of any rain: 40 per cent.

Yeppoon: Min 25°C Max 29°C. Shower or two. Possible rainfall: 0 to 5mm. Chance of any rain: 50 per cent

Emerald: Min 24°C Max 37°C. Mostly sunny. Chance of any rain: 5 per cent.