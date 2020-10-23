MP’s promise to increase Chinchilla to Dalby Warrego speed

ROAD SAFETY: Ann Leahy Member for Warrego has secured a $50 000 commitment to paint the speed zones on the road surface, along the Warrego Highway. Picture: Contributed

ROAD SAFETY: Ann Leahy Member for Warrego has secured a $50 000 commitment to paint the speed zones on the road surface, along the Warrego Highway. Picture: Contributed

THE Liberal National Party is promising to upgrade, and change many roads across the Western Downs and Maranoa regions – including the patch of highway between Chinchilla and Dalby.

As part of the patties campaign push, Warrego MP Ann Leahy said the LNP plans to up the speed on the Warrego Highway to 110km/h compared to the current 100km/h.

Ms Leahy said now that safety upgrades and overtaking lanes have been completed in the area, the LNP plans to reinstate a higher speed limit between Dalby and Chinchilla - and paint signage on the road.

“There is still more to be done on the Warrego Highway and the LNP and I have plans to make it safer and easier to travel,” Ms Leahy said.

“Painting the speed zones on the road surface along Warrego Highway is one of my priorities for the Warrego Highway.

“There are frequent speed zone changes along the Highway, for instance some areas are 110km/h, some 100km/h.

“Some towns like Morven are 50km/h, Mitchell and Roma 60km/h with school zones 40km/h, Drillham 70km/h and Yuleba and Jondaryan 80km/h, and two rail crossings between Chinchilla and Miles reduced to 80km/h.

“Painting the speed zone on the road is a simple and cost-effective way to inform road users of the speed zones which they are entering or leaving.

“With signs being damaged or missing, this on the road signage means motorists can check their speed and ensure they are driving within the speed limit as the zones change.”

Other projects Ms Leahy would like to see in the southwest include: