A creative critic has defaced one of MP Jason Costigan's campaign signs with a dildo.
Offbeat

MP's campaign slapped with dildo 'attack'

by SHAYLA BULLOCH
9th Aug 2020 7:16 PM
A North Queensland MP has been the target of a "dildo attack" after a sex toy was attached to his face on a political campaign sign.

Whitsundays MP Jason Costigan poked fun at the creative critic behind the vandalism on his Facebook page, posing in front of the defaced sign at Dingo Beach with a grin.

"My campaign has come under dildo attack," he wrote this afternoon.

"Here's hoping the owner from the LNP or Labor comes back to collect it."

The dildo appears to be attached to the sign with wire in the attempt to insult the MP.

The sign, which is attached to a fence post, is in prime view of passing traffic.

jason costigan politics

