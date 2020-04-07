Menu
Minister Ann Leahy pictured urged Queenslanders to rethink their travel plans this Easter. (AAP Image/Josh Woning)
MP tells visitors: ‘don’t come out west for Easter’

Meg Gannon
7th Apr 2020 12:00 PM
WARREGO MP Ann Leahy has urged visitors not to travel to regional Queensland over the Easter holidays, in light of the growing threat of COVID-19 hitting our towns.

“My message is simple. Now is not the time to travel from metropolitan areas to rural and regional Queensland for a holiday, visit family or friends, for meetings – the safest thing you can do right now is stay home,” Ms Leahy said.

“Nor is it the time to travel between towns for non essential travel.

“That goes for people planning to travel from regional areas to metropolitan areas – now is not the time.”

Ms Leahy said her main concerns lay with the elderly demographic in her region, who were most at-risk of dying from COVID-19 related symptoms.

Ms Leahy said despite the challenges regional Queensland has faced and the support they needed, now was not the time to be travelling.

“I know towns have been hit hard by prolonged drought, and flooding in recent times, and they were relying on tourism to keep people in jobs and put food on the table,” she said.

“Right now health and safety is paramount and lives depend on every single one of us doing our bit and staying home.

“The less people travel, the less people have contact with each other at this time, the quicker we get through this pandemic.”

ann leahy covid-19 western downs easter holidays 2019

