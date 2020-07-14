Menu
MP slammed for ‘mocking’ social distancing

Domanii Cameron
by
14th Jul 2020 4:53 AM
A SENIOR LNP frontbencher has come under fire for "mocking" social distancing rules after a photo was uploaded to his account with him and a radio personality with the sticker, "This is what social distancing looks like".

The photo of Surfers Paradise MP John-Paul Langbroek and Gold Coast radio and TV presenter Luke Bradnam standing shoulder to shoulder was uploaded to the politician's Instagram story at the weekend.

Pubs, clubs fear full closure after rules broken

It's been slammed by Deputy Premier and Health Minister Steven Miles who said everybody made mistakes but community leaders like Mr Langbroek should be more careful.

Surfers Paradise MP John-Paul Langbroek and radio identity Luke Bradnam in a photo uploaded to the politician’s Instagram. Picture: Instagram Story

"He certainly shouldn't be mocking the social distancing rules that are keeping us all safe from COVID-19," he said.

"I encourage him to apologise and use his influence to urge Queenslanders to continue to social distance."

Mr Langbroek on Monday told The Courier-Mail, "It's a good reminder not to be complacent."

On April 20, the former LNP leader praised people in his community who had "done the right thing by restricting all non-essential travel and practising social distancing".

"This is a reflection of the true Gold Coast community spirit," he wrote on his official Facebook page.

Originally published as MP slammed for 'mocking' social distancing

