MP pledges funding for DV and mental health services

MONEY BOOST: Funding for mental health services is on the way.

MONEY BOOST: Funding for mental health services is on the way.

IN A display of solidarity and support for regional communities doing it tough during the COVID-19 pandemic, Agriculture, Drought and Emergency Management Minister David Littleproud has pledged $1.1 billion in support measures for mental health and domestic violence services.

A portion of the funding will also provide Medicare assistance for people at home and emergency food relief.

“People in country communities and remote parts of Australia who are anxious and fearful need to know that the Federal Government is there to support them,” Mr Littleproud said.

“No Australian, no matter where they live, needs to go through this alone.

“Those in regional and rural Australia have had it rough recently, with drought, bushfires and now the COVID-19 crisis. We will continue to be there for them.”

Mr Littleproud told News the package would double the bulk billing incentive and includes access to telehealth for locals to contact GPs and counsellors.

Family, domestic and sexual violence services would also receive funding boost, alongside mental health services.

“Emergency relief services have been heavily relied upon,” he said.

“This demand is expected to increase.

“As a result, there is $200 million to support people who are struggling to pay their bills, need their food delivered or have clothing available.

“I encourage people to take advantage of these measures to help them get through.”