MP plays water blame game with QLD Labor

Minister for Water Resources David Littleproud said the QLD government had been crying poor while spending billions in Brisbane. (AAP Image/Mick Tsikas) NO ARCHIVING

THE Queensland Government has once again neglected farmers in drought with no additional support in the State’s Mid-Year Economic Financial Review.

Minister for Drought David Littleproud said the Labor State Government had been crying poor while spending billions in Brisbane.

“On Tuesday, Queensland declared eight more shires in drought,” Mr Littleproud said.

“Despite the declaration there’s no new money for those communities and their farmers.

“This state Labor Government never increased drought support – it only makes cuts like closing agricultural colleges in drought-affected communities.

“Labor is spending $5.4 billion on the Cross River Rail, $250 million on bureaucrat bonuses – but not a cent more on drought.

“Good drought policy is about stepping up support as the drought steps up.

“Last month alone, the Federal Liberal-National Government boosted drought support by over $700 million.

“Labor says Queensland’s economy is in good shape – so why not help the farmers?

“South Australians have put forward $21 million in new drought assistance – why not Queensland?

“It’s time the Queensland Government backed our farmers with real support like paying rates to councils for small businesses and farmers, remove payroll tax, give a crown leasehold holiday and introduce a low food and fibre electricity tariff for drought affected areas.

“If our farmers and towns are going to get through this drought, all governments need to pull their weight.

“The Queensland Government has to cut the spin, fix the economy, and get in behind rural Queenslanders.”

QLD MYEFR Fast facts:

 Debt has blown out by over $1 billion to $91.8 billion in 2022-23.

 Forecast unemployment is up an average of 0.25% to 6.25% by July.

 Economic growth has been revised down by 0.5% to 2.5% this financial year.

