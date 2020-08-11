Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Member for Herbert Phillip Thompson will return to Canberra. Picture: Alix Sweeney
Member for Herbert Phillip Thompson will return to Canberra. Picture: Alix Sweeney
Politics

MP plans to return to parliament

Caitlan Charles
by and CAITLAN CHARLES
11th Aug 2020 10:35 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Federal Herbert MP Phillip Thompson has plans to return to parliament at the end of the month despite the Australian Capital Territory being considered a hotspot.

State Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk closed the border from Saturday August 8, declaring people travelling to Queensland from New South Wales and the ACT would have to isolate in a hotel for two weeks.

Community Newsletter SignUp

Mr Thompson, who opted to steer clear of Capital Hill when the pandemic first began because his wife was close to giving birth, will be one of the MPs in Canberra at the end of the month. Mr Thompson said he had received advice that it was safe to travel and he would not be required to quarantine when he returned.

Victorian MPs, including Health Minister Greg Hunt, Speaker Tony Smith, and Federal Treasurer Josh Frydenberg, were expected to quarantine from yesterday.

Mr Thompson said this could change if MPs were considered a risk to the nation's health.

"If there is a risk, I will not go, I will not be putting my community at any risk," he said.

Federal parliament will sit in two periods from August 24 to September 3.

Originally published as MP plans to return to parliament

More Stories

federal politics mp phillip thompson politics

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        DETAILS: Drunk man assaults security guard at Dalby pub

        Premium Content DETAILS: Drunk man assaults security guard at Dalby pub

        Crime THE man will appear in court on a serious assault charge.

        Police issue fines to southwest border declaration liars

        Premium Content Police issue fines to southwest border declaration liars

        News DETAILS: Police issue infringement notices to people lying on their entry...

        Long-time Roma racecourse manager faces court

        Premium Content Long-time Roma racecourse manager faces court

        News A MODEL citizen faced court this week.

        Western Downs man steals from pokies machine at pub

        Premium Content Western Downs man steals from pokies machine at pub

        News A MAN will face court after he was allegedly busted on CCTV removing the payout...