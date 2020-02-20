Menu
MP kicked out of question time for defending women

Ellen Ransley
20th Feb 2020 8:30 AM
FOR the first time in her five years in parliament, Ann Leahy was kicked out of Question Time, something she’d do over again if it meant standing up for regional women.

The member for Warrego was asked to leave the room for an hour, after she engaged in a heated exchange about women’s health and hospital services in rural Queensland.

Ms Leahy and the LNP had directed questions at the Minister for Health Steven Miles in relation to the stories of a number of women, including Kate Yeoman, who The Sunday Mail revealed had been waiting for up to eight years for breast reconstruction.

“Deb Frecklington posed a question to Minister Miles in relation to that, and then I interjected on another question,” she said.

“I was just asking that we provide her with a date. She is asking for a date to end this eight year long struggle.

“Question Time was fairly heated, because I thought that was really rough.

“She’s going through hell, that’s really hard. She came to the opposition and she went to the newspaper, she just wants to get this done.”

Ms Leahy said this was one of many cases, and that she was determined to keep fighting for those rural and regional women.

“For Minister Miles to just keep avoiding the questions was really disappointing,” she said.

“This is the first time in five years I’ve been kicked out, but I’m happy to stand up for those regional women fighting breast cancer.

“It is simply not good enough that Annastacia Palaszczuk’s Labor Government wastes half a million dollars on changing a hospital name, when women are crying out for help on the waiting list to have their breast reconstruction surgery.

“Annastacia Palaszczuk’s priorities are all wrong when it comes to regional women’s needs.”

