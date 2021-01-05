Menu
MP Colin Boyce reveals plan to leave Callide seat for another

Peta McEachern
5th Jan 2021 1:42 PM
Callide MP Colin Boyce announced plans to leave his long-running seat for green pastures in Flynn, come 2022.

On Tuesday, January 5, Mr Boyce said he plans to nominate for the candidate preselection in the coming years after current Federal MP Ken O’Dowd retires.

Mr Boyce, who lives at Taroom within the electorate, said the Mining, Resource and Agricultural sectors are critical to the ongoing prosperity of Australia.

“The federal seat of Flynn is primarily reliant on these industries and should I become the LNP candidate for Flynn, I will be advocating this point however I can,” he said.

Mr Boyce currently holds the state seat of Callide for the LNP which he won with a comfortable 15.8 per cent margin at the recent state election.

“Obviously, should I become the candidate for Flynn, I will have to stand down from the seat of Callide,” he said.

callide mp colin boyce queenslander

