Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
REOPENED: Council owned cinemas across the Western Downs will reopen on June 5.
REOPENED: Council owned cinemas across the Western Downs will reopen on June 5.
News

Movies on the big screen to return to the Western Downs

Zoe Bell
5th Jun 2020 3:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

AFTER 10 weeks since the final credits rolled, cinemas in the Western Downs cinemas are set to show films again.

Primer Annastacia Palaszczuk announced that indoor cinemas could reopen from June 1 in line with governments COVID-19 recovery map.

A Western Downs Council spokesperson has confirmed that both the council-owned cinemas in Dalby and Chinchilla are set to open their doors again.

However, the movie experience isn’t going to be like it used to be with significant changes to the big screen experience to ensure everyone stays safe.

“As part of the Queensland Government’s easing of restrictions, Western Downs Cinemas will reopen for business from 6:00pm, Friday June 5,” the spokesperson said.

“A maximum of 20 people will be allowed per movie session with strict social distancing and hygiene measures also in place.

“Residents are encouraged to purchase their tickets in advance via the Western Downs Cinemas website or by phoning their local venue.

“For Dalby, they can call 4679 4500, and for Chinchilla, they can call 46607220.”

Both the cinemas were forced to close their doors on March 25 under the health advice from the State and Federal government.

No doubt a tough time for business, losing 100 per cent of sales for the past ten weeks, in a previous statement a Western Downs Regional Council spokesperson confirmed it didn’t affect their staff in the long run.

“Council is focused on supporting affected staff through this unprecedented event and has ensured they remain employed by allowing them to undertake other duties,” the spokesperson previously said.

“This is a major challenge being faced right around the world and the Council is doing everything in its power to support staff and the Western Downs community.”

However, the news of its reopening is not only welcomed by residents but also staff with some cinema staff now able to return to their jobs.

chinchilla cinema coronavirus coronaviruschinchilla coronavirus response covid-19 movies reopening western downs regional council

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        University set to open in Roma

        premium_icon University set to open in Roma

        News A universities centre is set to transform tertiary education for young and mature-age students in the bush.

        Fatal accident site transformed into memorial garden

        premium_icon Fatal accident site transformed into memorial garden

        News Garden to honour the memory of a Chinchilla toddler

        Inside story of one woman’s drive to crush COVID-19 crisis

        premium_icon Inside story of one woman’s drive to crush COVID-19 crisis

        News Doctor has fought 15 years to keep Queenslanders healthy

        Miles pub ‘doing the best with what we’ve got’

        premium_icon Miles pub ‘doing the best with what we’ve got’

        News The Queensland Hotel has been in for a tough ride, but they’re able to start...