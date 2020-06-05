Movies on the big screen to return to the Western Downs

REOPENED: Council owned cinemas across the Western Downs will reopen on June 5.

AFTER 10 weeks since the final credits rolled, cinemas in the Western Downs cinemas are set to show films again.

Primer Annastacia Palaszczuk announced that indoor cinemas could reopen from June 1 in line with governments COVID-19 recovery map.

A Western Downs Council spokesperson has confirmed that both the council-owned cinemas in Dalby and Chinchilla are set to open their doors again.

However, the movie experience isn’t going to be like it used to be with significant changes to the big screen experience to ensure everyone stays safe.

“As part of the Queensland Government’s easing of restrictions, Western Downs Cinemas will reopen for business from 6:00pm, Friday June 5,” the spokesperson said.

“A maximum of 20 people will be allowed per movie session with strict social distancing and hygiene measures also in place.

“Residents are encouraged to purchase their tickets in advance via the Western Downs Cinemas website or by phoning their local venue.

“For Dalby, they can call 4679 4500, and for Chinchilla, they can call 46607220.”

Both the cinemas were forced to close their doors on March 25 under the health advice from the State and Federal government.

No doubt a tough time for business, losing 100 per cent of sales for the past ten weeks, in a previous statement a Western Downs Regional Council spokesperson confirmed it didn’t affect their staff in the long run.

“Council is focused on supporting affected staff through this unprecedented event and has ensured they remain employed by allowing them to undertake other duties,” the spokesperson previously said.

“This is a major challenge being faced right around the world and the Council is doing everything in its power to support staff and the Western Downs community.”

However, the news of its reopening is not only welcomed by residents but also staff with some cinema staff now able to return to their jobs.