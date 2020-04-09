Mountain tracks join list of forced national park closures

Residents will no longer be able to climb the Glass House Moutnains after the national park was closed due to coronavirus concerns. Photo: Ming Nomchong

GLASS House Mountains National Park will be closed to all visitors from tomorrow until further notice, the latest result of the coronavirus pandemic.

The closure of the popular national park and walking tracks was deemed a necessary precaution to safeguard the health of the community.

All walking tracks, summit tracks and day use areas will be closed.

FULL LIST OF CLOSED NATIONAL PARKS

It comes after a man in his 20s was rescued from Mt Beerwah yesterday after he slipped while hiking the summit track.

Queensland Parks and Wildlife have urged members of the public not to attempt to visit any of the areas that are closed and say compliance with the closures will be monitored.

"We thank park users and the community for their support and co-operation during this time," a Queensland Parks and Wildlife statement said.

For more information follow Queensland Health directives to stay up to date with the latest COVID-19 advice.

Check the Department of Environment and Science website and park alerts regularly for updates.