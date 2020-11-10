Mountain of evidence gathered in Chinchilla toddler murder case

IN COURT: Tane Saul Desatge, 40, and Sinitta Tammy Dawita, 28, have both been charged with murder, torture and corpse interference after police allege they killed Dawitta‘s Daughter Kaydence. Picture: Contributed

A MOUNTAIN of evidence has been amassed by the prosecution in the tragic murder case of Chinchilla toddler Kaydence Mills.

Sinitta Tammy Dawita, 28, and Tane Saul Desatge, 40, both stand charged with murder, torture and corpse interference after police allege they killed Dawita's daughter Kaydence.

Buried in a shallow, unmarked grave, Kaydence’s body was found almost four years after relatives raised concerns about her whereabouts.

Information on the missing child came to light in December 2019 when police cordoned off a Chinchilla home for a forensic investigation, which involved extensive excavation.

Detectives ramped up their investigations in September last year when Kaydence’s sister notified a school counsellor about her disappearance.

Both Desatge and Dawita have been in custody since March following their arrest.

Solicitor Claire Graham represented Desatge while also appearing as town agent for Dawita in their absence at Dalby Magistrates Court on November 10.

Ms Graham told the court she had been made aware the “huge” brief of evidence was complete, and needed time to consider the material.

Police prosecutor senior constable Jodie Tahana said the evidence takes up to “three to four 60 litre tubs”.

Magistrate Tracy Mossop acknowledged a date in late January would be appropriate to allow counsel to absorb the information.

Desatge’s and Dawita’s case will be mentioned again on January 27.

Both defendants will remain in custody, with their appearances excused.