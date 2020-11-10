Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
IN COURT: Tane Saul Desatge, 40, and Sinitta Tammy Dawita, 28, have both been charged with murder, torture and corpse interference after police allege they killed Dawitta‘s Daughter Kaydence. Picture: Contributed
IN COURT: Tane Saul Desatge, 40, and Sinitta Tammy Dawita, 28, have both been charged with murder, torture and corpse interference after police allege they killed Dawitta‘s Daughter Kaydence. Picture: Contributed
Crime

Mountain of evidence gathered in Chinchilla toddler murder case

Sam Turner
10th Nov 2020 4:30 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A MOUNTAIN of evidence has been amassed by the prosecution in the tragic murder case of Chinchilla toddler Kaydence Mills.

Sinitta Tammy Dawita, 28, and Tane Saul Desatge, 40, both stand charged with murder, torture and corpse interference after police allege they killed Dawita's daughter Kaydence.

Buried in a shallow, unmarked grave, Kaydence’s body was found almost four years after relatives raised concerns about her whereabouts.

Information on the missing child came to light in December 2019 when police cordoned off a Chinchilla home for a forensic investigation, which involved extensive excavation.

Detectives ramped up their investigations in September last year when Kaydence’s sister notified a school counsellor about her disappearance.

Both Desatge and Dawita have been in custody since March following their arrest.

Solicitor Claire Graham represented Desatge while also appearing as town agent for Dawita in their absence at Dalby Magistrates Court on November 10.

Ms Graham told the court she had been made aware the “huge” brief of evidence was complete, and needed time to consider the material.

Police prosecutor senior constable Jodie Tahana said the evidence takes up to “three to four 60 litre tubs”.

Magistrate Tracy Mossop acknowledged a date in late January would be appropriate to allow counsel to absorb the information.

Desatge’s and Dawita’s case will be mentioned again on January 27.

Both defendants will remain in custody, with their appearances excused.

chinchilla murder dalby magistrates court kaydence mills murder

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Young woman's violent and bloody assault on police officer

        Premium Content Young woman's violent and bloody assault on police officer

        Crime A 20-year-old woman will undergo 100 hours of community service after she hit a police officer in the face causing his nose to bleed.

        Roma locals raise over $100k for Children’s Charity of Qld

        Premium Content Roma locals raise over $100k for Children’s Charity of Qld

        News IN AN event that will not only raise money for sick and disadvantage children, it...

        Dalby teen faces court after causing fear with gel blaster

        Premium Content Dalby teen faces court after causing fear with gel blaster

        Crime A DALBY teenager will face court today after allegedly going armed with a fake gun...

        AMAZING DEAL: Read it all for $3 a week for first 12 weeks

        Premium Content AMAZING DEAL: Read it all for $3 a week for first 12 weeks

        News You get access to local and regional news and the Courier Mail