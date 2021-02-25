Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login

Weather: What to expect from cyclone season
News

Motorists caught in flash flooding on Gold Coast

by Staff writers
25th Feb 2021 6:51 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

THE Queensland Ambulance Service has urged motorists to keep clear of floodwaters after several vehicles became stranded during flash flooding on the Gold Coast on Wednesday night.

Vehicles have been stranded during flash flooding in Nerang. Picture: Queensland Ambulance Service
Vehicles have been stranded during flash flooding in Nerang. Picture: Queensland Ambulance Service

Queensland Ambulance paramedics, Queensland Police and other emergency services responded to "several incidents of vehicles stuck in floodwaters".

The ambulance service reminded motorists "if it's flooded forget it" and to back up if they noticed water across city roads.

The flash flooding came after heavy downpours across the city on Wednesday evening.

Vehicles have been stranded during flash flooding in Nerang. Picture: Queensland Ambulance Service
Vehicles have been stranded during flash flooding in Nerang. Picture: Queensland Ambulance Service

Wongawallan, north of Mount Tamborine, recorded 45mm in 30 minutes to 7:15pm, while Worongary Creek, near Mudgeeraba, recorded 46mm in 30 minutes and 67mm in the hour to 6pm.

Clearview, near Nerang, recorded 55mm in 30 minutes to 6:30pm, and 67mm in the hour to 6:55pm.

Rain is again forecast for the Gold Coast on Thursday - although the storms of the last 48 hours are not expected to be repeated as conditions begin to clear.

Friday is expected to warm and sunny, with the Bureau of Meteorology forecasting a high of 32C.

Community Newsletter SignUp

 

 

 

emily.toxward@news.com.au

 

 

 

 

 

Originally published as Motorists caught in flash flooding on Gold Coast

More Stories

flooding gold coast queensland ambulance service weather

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Qld’s $8.9b drug habit skyrockets

        Premium Content Qld’s $8.9b drug habit skyrockets

        News A shocking new study shows Queenslanders nearly tripled their cocaine and ecstasy consumption over the past four years.

        GOING, SOLD! The Roma properties worth more than $1 million

        Premium Content GOING, SOLD! The Roma properties worth more than $1 million

        News Looking for some premium property in the Maranoa? Here are some parcels of land...

        Developer takes fight for new Chinchilla service station to court

        Premium Content Developer takes fight for new Chinchilla service station to...

        Council News After councillors voted against the development of a new service station in...