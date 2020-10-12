Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
A person has died in a traffic crash on the New England Highway.
A person has died in a traffic crash on the New England Highway.
News

Motorist dies after truck, car collide

Michael Nolan
11th Oct 2020 8:08 AM | Updated: 12th Oct 2020 5:55 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

PARAMEDICS, police and firefighters were called to a crash near the intersection of the New England Highway and Rifle Range Rd at Greenmount.

They arrived to find a car on fire after it had collided with a truck, about 2.40am.

The driver of the car died at the scene.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said the truck driver sustained minor injuries and was transported to the Toowoomba Hospital.

The highway was blocked for several hours.

Investigations continue.

More Stories

editors picks qld road toll
Toowoomba Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        WATCH: Cherbourg firey shines as hero at Dalby house fire

        Premium Content WATCH: Cherbourg firey shines as hero at Dalby house fire

        News A CHERBOURG volunteer firefighter has shone as a hero, he was the first on the scene to a dramatic Dalby house fire when he sprang into action. VIDEO INSIDE:

        Free healthcare clinics for Western Downs women

        Premium Content Free healthcare clinics for Western Downs women

        News HERE’S when the Darling Downs Health mobile clinic will be in town:

        Western Downs infrastructure secures $74m in Budget

        Premium Content Western Downs infrastructure secures $74m in Budget

        News BUDGET: The Western Downs has secured over $74.1 million towards infrastructure...

        Coles offers freebies after store shutdown

        Coles offers freebies after store shutdown

        Smarter Shopping Coles offers freebies to customers after IT glitch shuts stores