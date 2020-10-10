Menu
Police at the scene of the fatal crash on Carter Road, Nambour, on the Sunshine Coast.
News

Motorcylist dies in Sunshine Coast crash

Mark Furler
by
10th Oct 2020 9:52 PM
A MOTORCYCLIST has died after coming off a bike on a steep Sunshine Coast hill just before 7pm on Saturday.

Officers from the Forensic Crash Unit were tonight investigating the cause of the crash which happened on Carter Road in Nambour.

Two Forensic Crash Units were on the scene.

One local resident reported earlier there had been attempts to save the motorcyclist at the scene after ambulance and police arrived.

A distraught woman was later being comforted by police after she arrived in her car.

A young child was with the woman at the time.

Officers from the Forensic Crash Unit on the scene at Nambour's Carter Road.
Carter Road remained closed well after 9pm as investigators examined the scene, taking measurements, marking the road and photographing the scene.

Police media tonight would only confirm that a serious accident had occurred at that officers from the Forensic Crash Unit were carrying out investigations.

The accident happened near the intersection of Carter Road and Blaxland Road.

Police at the scene of the fatal crash on Carter Road, Nambour.
One resident reported that the motorcyclist appeared to be coming down the steep road winding road when the accident occurred.

Police media could not say whether was any other vehicle involved.

carter road editors picks fatal crash nambour sunshine coast
