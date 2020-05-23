Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
News

Motorcyclist killed in tragic highway crash

by Isabella Magee
23rd May 2020 1:41 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A SUNSHINE Coast man has died after losing control of his motorcycle along the Bruce Highway early this morning.

Police investigators believe the 36-year-old man was travelling south along the highway before he lost control of the vehicle, crashing into a pole in Mango Hill just before 2.30am.

He was declared dead at the scene.

The Forensic Crash Unit is investigating and has asked anyone who may have witnessed the crash to come forward.

All lanes of the Bruce Highway have since been reopened after the tragic incident left lanes closed for about four hours.

Originally published as Motorcyclist killed in tragic highway crash

crash death crashes motorcycle death road deaths

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        VOLUNTEER WEEK: Making a difference in young people’s lives

        premium_icon VOLUNTEER WEEK: Making a difference in young people’s lives

        News Brianna Welsby has been providing a safe environment and listening ear to the of Chinchilla for the past decade.

        Mother and son face up to bad behaviour in court

        premium_icon Mother and son face up to bad behaviour in court

        News A ROMA mother and son have both faced court for some bad behaviour towards police.

        Driver fights for life after three die in fiery crash

        premium_icon Driver fights for life after three die in fiery crash

        News TRAGEDY: Details have emerged about what caused the fatal Chinchilla accident.

        $6M Outback Natural history museum taking shape

        premium_icon $6M Outback Natural history museum taking shape

        News THE WALLS are going up at the $6.615 million Eromanga Natural History Museum’s new...