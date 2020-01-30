Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
The crash between a car and motorbike in Aitkenvale this morning, with Mayor Jenny Hill standing by the scene. Photo: Facebook
The crash between a car and motorbike in Aitkenvale this morning, with Mayor Jenny Hill standing by the scene. Photo: Facebook
News

Motorcyclist killed after car crash with mayor

by STAFF WRITERS
30th Jan 2020 10:16 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A motorbike rider has died in hospital after colliding with Mayor Jenny Hill's car on a busy Nathan Street this morning.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said the crash happened shortly before 8am, closing the road to traffic.

 

 

She said paramedics transported one patient to Townsville University Hospital in a critical condition.

It's since been confirmed by police that the motorcyclist has died.

 

A motorcycle rider is in a critical condition after a crash on Nathan Street, Aitkenvale.
A motorcycle rider is in a critical condition after a crash on Nathan Street, Aitkenvale.

Queensland Ambulance Services confirmed the driver of the car - believed to be Mayor Jenny Hill - was uninjured in the crash.

 

Motorists can expect delays around the crash scene on the corner of Nathan and Alfred streets as forensics examine the scene.

More Stories

Show More
crash death editors picks mayor motorcyle crash townsville

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Family on brink of destocking for first time in 50 years

        premium_icon Family on brink of destocking for first time in 50 years

        News HEAVY downpours across the west has been a lifeline for many on the land, but graziers are just weeks away from destocking for the first time in half a century.

        • 30th Jan 2020 9:00 AM
        Venomous snakes found escaping the heat in aircon

        premium_icon Venomous snakes found escaping the heat in aircon

        News Snakes searching in more places for something to eat

        Drought Angels teams up with Nissan to help struggling farmers

        premium_icon Drought Angels teams up with Nissan to help struggling...

        News The Drought Angels have received a vital lifeline for farmers struggle with the...

        Mum and son horrified as tiny kittens tossed from moving car

        premium_icon Mum and son horrified as tiny kittens tossed from moving car

        News Traumatic school run for mother and her son as kittens tossed away.