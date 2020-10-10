Two killed in crashes on Sunshine Coast

Police at the scene of the fatal crash on Carter Road, Nambour, on the Sunshine Coast.

Police at the scene of the fatal crash on Carter Road, Nambour, on the Sunshine Coast.

TWO lives have been lost in under an hour in two separate crashes on Sunshine Coast roads.

A motorcyclist died after coming off a bike on a steep Sunshine Coast hill just before 7pm on Saturday.



Officers from the Forensic Crash Unit were investigating the cause of the crash which happened on Carter Road in Nambour.



Two Forensic Crash Units were on the scene.



One local resident reported earlier there had been attempts to save the motorcyclist at the scene after ambulance and police arrived.



A distraught woman was later being comforted by police after she arrived in her car.



A young child was with the woman at the time.

Officers from the Forensic Crash Unit on the scene at Nambour's Carter Road.





Carter Road remained closed well after 9pm as investigators examined the scene, took measurements, marked the road and photographed the scene.



Police media tonight would only confirm that a serious accident had occurred and that officers from the Forensic Crash Unit were carrying out investigations.



The accident happened near the intersection of Carter Road and Blaxland Road.

Police at the scene of the fatal crash on Carter Road, Nambour.





One resident reported that the motorcyclist appeared to be coming down the steep road winding road when the accident occurred.



Police media could not say whether was any other vehicle involved.

A second crash, at Little Mountain just before 7pm, claimed the life of another motorist when their vehicle veered off the road and collided with an embankment on Sugar Bag Rd.

Police and emergency crews remained on scene some four hours later.

Sugar Bag Rd remained closed late on Saturday night, with the Forensic Crash unit investigating.

The state's road toll now sits at 203 for this year.

A police photographer records the scene of the crash involving a motorcycle on Carter Road, Nambour.

General risks for riding a motorcycle in Queensland

On average, 50 motorcyclists are killed on Queensland roads each year, and a further 936 are taken to hospital.

According to Queensland government figures, at risk riders are often male, aged between 21 and 59, and riding on recreational routes in south-east Queensland.

Areas of the Sunshine Coast hinterland, including from Nambour to Montville and Maleny, have been the scene of some tragic accidents over the years.

High risk activities include speeding, being affected by drugs or alcohol, being distracted or lacking motorcycle handling skills.

Experts say reading the road conditions and expecting potential hazards is critical to surviving on a motorbike.

At 80km/h you travel 44m in just 2 seconds.