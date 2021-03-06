Menu
Motorcycle rider dies in David Low Way crash tragedy

Tom Threadingham
6th Mar 2021 11:02 AM
UPDATE 11AM:

A 65-year-old Coolum man has died in a motorbike crash on David Low Way at Mt Coolum this morning.

Coolum police station officer Sergeant Ben Cox said the man was riding north when he left the road and crashed into trees near the intersection of Boardwalk Boulevard about 8.30am Saturday.

"Witnesses following at the time just said that he failed to negotiate the bend travelling at a bit of speed," Sgt Cox said.

Traffic is flowing in both directions along David Low Way.

Sgt Cox said police would continue to investigate the crash.

EARLIER: Emergency services have rushed to the scene of a serious motorbike crash on a major Coast road.

A Queensland Police Service spokesman said they were called out to the scene on David Low Way at Mt Coolum at 8.37am.

He said it was a serious crash involving a single motorbike rider.

The Sunshine Coast Daily

