Motorbike crash: Injured teen taken to Tara hospital Pic: Supplied

A Thursday night drive through a private Tara property ended badly for a teenage boy who crashed his motorbike.

A Queensland Ambulance spokeswoman said during the crash the boy injured his shoulder and had to be transported to Tara Hospital.

The spokeswoman said the single vehicle crash happened at 7pm on Thursday, January 15.