Motocross champions heading west for coaching tour

ANYONE who’s been thinking of improving their motocross skills is welcome to join an exciting coaching session during the school holidays, hosted by two of Queensland’s motocross champions.

Gold Coast based rider Todd Waters will be touring western Queensland with Sunshine Coast’s Ben Schodel to give training and coaching to kids and people of all age groups who are interested in riding.

“We hope to get some local kids off the properties and get them there to be a bit more safer,” Mr Schodel said.

They will be heading out to Dalby on September 18 and 19, Chinchilla on September 20 and 21, Roma September 22, Goondiwindi September 23, and Warwick on September 24.

“This is the first time we’ve sort of headed out west and we coach every week on the coast,” Mr Schodel said.

“It’s just a good change to get out to the country towns and get the country kids on the farms.”

He has been riding motorbikes for 36 years but finished racing in 2008.

His favourite part of his career is watching everyone getting better at riding.

“I guess, it means a lot more to me now than the results I got.”

Bookings are essential and more info can be found on Todd’s website here.

All age groups and experience levels are welcome.