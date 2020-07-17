Mother’s horrific find in gas-filled bedroom

What appears to be gas bottles gathered as evidence taken from the house where a father was discovered with his daughter in a gas filled room. Picture: Tricia Watkinson

A father has spent the evening in hospital under police guard after he was discovered with his child in what has been described as a gas-filled bedroom.

The father, along with his three-year-old daughter, were in a critical condition in hospital on Thursday after they were found unconscious by emergency services in a bedroom of their Adelaide home after a frantic call by the man's wife.

South Australian Police rushed to the Eden Hills home on Kinedana St, in the southeast of the city, just after midnight Thursday following the urgent call for assistance.

Authorities are describing the situation as a domestic violence incident "but it's too early for us to be specific about the causes," South Australia's Police Commissioner Grant Stevens said.

The man's wife was inside the home with the couple's six-month-old daughter and told police she had found the 43-year-old man and the three-year-old girl in the bedroom unconscious.

"The girl was being taken out and someone was crying," a witness told 10 News.

It is unclear if police needed to force their way into the bedroom.

Paramedics treated both of them at the scene before the girl was transferred to the Women's and Children's Hospital in Adelaide.

The 43-year-old is in hospital at Flinders Medical Centre in a critical condition and under police guard.

The daughter's condition has since improved but police are yet to speak with her father over what happened.

"Once the treatment is provided and we have a clearer picture of exactly what's happened," Commissioner Stevens said surrounding potential charges.

Crime scene examiners have been at the home and detectives were photographed on Thursday taking what appeared to be a gas canister out of the home in an evidence bag.

Bags were taken from both a vehicle and the home including scuba tanks.

"She is a beautiful little girl - a sweet little girl - and I pray to god for her," neighbour, Betty Malavazos told the Adelaide Advertiser.

The incident is not considered random as all persons involved were living at the premises, SA Police said in a statement.

"I can speak from personal experience and I think most police officers can as well, when you're involved in a set of circumstances that involves injury or harm to a small child it does make the job that much more difficult and there's a personal toll that comes with dealing with those sorts of situations," he said.

"You can't take away from the fact that you're dealing with a tragic set of circumstances."

If you or someone you know needs family violence support services, please contact the 1800 Respect national helpline 1800 737 732, the Women's Crisis Line 1800 811 811 or the Men's Referral Service 1300 766 491

Originally published as Mother's horrific find in gas-filled bedroom

