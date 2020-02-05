Menu
POSITIVE: Teneal Lyn Moore pleaded guilty to driving under the influence of drugs at the Chinchilla Magistrates Court. Pic: Luka Kauzlaric
News

Mother charged for drug driving

Peta McEachern
5th Feb 2020 5:30 AM
THE mother of a seven-year-old girl set a bad example for her daughter when she tested positive for drugs while driving.

At Chinchilla Magistrates Court Teneal Lyn Moore pleaded guilty to driving under the influence of drugs.

The court heard on Thursday, January 23, that the mother had struggled with drugs in the past due to toxic relationships.

Solicitor Michael Corbin said Moore is making positive changes in her life and she is now in a supportive relationship and studying full-time.

“Her history has been one of difficulty. She was born in Townsville and raised by her mother… leaving school at Year 8.”

“Over the past two years she has made significant steps to move away from her drug use,” Mr Corbin said.

Magistrate Tracy Mossop fined Moore $350 and disqualified her from driving for the mandatory period of three months.

A conviction was recorded for the offence.

