Ambulance officers respond to a reported stabbing outside City Centre Plaza on Alma St

Police and ambulance crews are attending to a teenager at the City Centre Plaza after a mother allegedly threw a knife at her 15 year old daughter.

It is understood the knife hit the teenager in the shoulder.

It is understood the incident took place around 3.30pm.

A reporter on the scene said the teenager was in the ambulance and the aggressor was no longer on the scene.