Motel worker in court for drug driving and meth possession

COURT: A Chinchilla motel worker and father faced court for possessing methamphetamine, drug driving and failing to appear. Pic: Supplied

A CHINCHILLA motel worker and father faced Chinchilla Magistrates Court for possessing methamphetamine, driving while under the influence of drugs and failing to appear – even though he’s currently serving a suspended sentence.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Derek Brady told the court Nicholas Lee Hickey had committed the drug offences in 2019.

Sergeant Brady said on July 19, 2019, Hickey was the passenger of a car pulled over in Bethania, and was found to be in possession of 1.2 grams of methamphetamine.

“(And) the driving offence on the 20th of November last year in Condamine, (Hickey was) subjected to a roadside positive drug test, later analysis returned a positive reading for the drug methamphetamine,” he said.

Sergeant Brady said the two charges of failing to appear were in relation to the above offences.

The court heard a warrant for Hickey’s arrest was executed in July 2020, and when police intercepted his car, he was driving unlicensed.

When questioned by police as to why he didn’t show up for court, Sergeant Brady said, “(Hickey) stated to police that his lawyer had informed him he was not required to attend on the nominated date, as it was only a mention – there was no reasonable excuse given.”

Sergeant Brady told the court Hickey was on a suspended sentence, and his criminal history was similar to his current charges.

On Thursday, October 15, Hickey pleaded guilty at Chinchilla Magistrates Court for the following five charges: driving without a licence, two charges of failing to appear, driving while a relevant drug is present in salvia, or blood while being the holder of a learner, probation, or provisional licence, and possession of dangerous drugs.

Peters Criminal lawyer Claire Graham noted the 37-year-old father of two didn’t start appearing in court until 2014 and began using drugs in his 30s when he fell into the wrong crowd.

“He instructs he has been clean for three months… although due to his lack of licence he’s been unable to go and get a test,” she said.

Ms Graham told the court Hickey has a certificate three metal engineering fabrication, although is currently working at his father’s motel as a handyman.

“His supervision to parole was considered satisfactory… he’s otherwise stayed out of trouble other than missing his court date and not having a valid licence at the time,” she said.

“He seems to be getting things back on track while he’s out here with his dad and getting some work,” she said.

Because Hickey was on two suspended sentences when he committed drug-related offences, Magistrate Tracy Mossop told Hickey he would be facing imprisonment, with immediate parole.

Hickey’s judgment is as follows:

For possessing dangerous drugs Hickey was sentenced to two months’ imprisonment - to be served concurrently.

For drug driving, Hickey was sentenced to one month imprisonment, and a three-month licence disqualification – to be served concurrently.

For one charge of failing to appear Hickey was sentences to a term a 14 days’ imprisonment – to be served cumulatively.

The remaining charge of failing to appear, Hickey was convicted and not further punished.

For driving unlicensed Hickey was fined $200, and a conviction was recorded.